A joint law enforcement operation tried to make a clean sweep through Comanche County Thursday in an effort to break down a “meth trafficking network.”
“The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, Lawton Police Department, District III Drug Task Force, and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) Lawton District Office have been conducting an investigation involving the methamphetamine trafficking activities of Corey Grissom in Southwestern Oklahoma since January of 2019,” according to a statement from Mark Woodward, OBN spokesman.
Believing the fruits of the lengthy investigation had ripened, investigators believed it was time to act. An arrest warrant for Grissom was issued by the Comanche County District Court on Wednesday, according to records. Comanche County Detention Center records indicate Grissom is in custody awaiting his initial appearance before a judge.
Woodward said that, over the course of investigation, at least 17 other people were identified as co-conspirators in “Grissom’s drug trafficking organization.” He said they would make trips to Oklahoma City to pick up “several pounds of methamphetamine” and then deliver it to several other people in Oklahoma City and Lawton for distribution.
“A total of 18 arrest warrants were served this morning for those individuals identified as part of this meth trafficking network,” Woodward said.
By 4 p.m., nine of the 18 wanted for warrants connected to the operation were in custody.