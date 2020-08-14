ANADARKO — Caddo County’s network of speed dealers took a heavy hit Friday morning after the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) and area law enforcement struck in force.
The result of an 18-month multi-agency investigation in Southwest Oklahoma is that a large drug trafficking network is disrupted if not dismantled, according to authorities.
It began at 6 a.m. when agents and officers from several law enforcement departments began executing seven search warrants and more than 30 arrest warrants in Caddo County, according to Mark Woodward, OBN spokesman.
The case began in January 2019 with the targeting of a drug trafficking ring moving large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine into Anadarko and Chickasha.
“It wouldn’t be uncommon for this group to bring more than a kilo of meth and nearly a half-pound of cocaine on a weekly basis into Caddo County for distribution,” Woodward said. "Occasionally, they would sell prescription pills and marijuana as well.”
The investigation involved agents from the OBN, as well as members of the Anadarko Police Department, Caddo County Sheriff’s Department, the District 6 Drug Task Force and the Department of Correction’s Office of Inspector General.
Woodward said two of the main targets of this investigation, Clifton Wilson and David Duncan, were running the drug trafficking operation while incarcerated at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
“These two inmates would facilitate drug shipments using contraband cellphones to communicate with people on the outside,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson. ”OBN worked very closely with the Inspector General’s Office at the Department of Corrections throughout this investigation to monitor the activities of these two inmates.”
Several pounds of meth, cellphones and drug paraphernalia were recovered during the seven warrant searches.
As of noon Friday, Woodward said 28 of the 30 arrest warrants resulted with people in custody.
“All of the defendants arrested today were transported to the Caddo County Jail,” Woodward said. “They face a variety of state and federal charges including felony drug trafficking.”
The OBN also has been working with Comanche County law enforcement of late. Four people arrested Aug. 3 during a raid at a home on West Gore Boulevard and Airport Road, between Lawton and Cache, have not been charged as of Friday in Comanche County District Court.
Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley has told The Constitution that about 13.5 pounds of meth were recovered from that raid. He said it, too, has followed a long-term investigation, one that remains open.