ARAPAHO — Two Southwest Oklahoma county commissioners are among four men indicted following a multi-county grand jury for allegations they embezzled more than $2 million from Circuit Engineering District 7.
Four felony arrest warrants were issued March 8 in Custer County District Court for counts of embezzlement and conspiracy for Tillman County District 2 Commissioner Joe Don Dickey, 65, of Frederick; Kiowa County District 1 Commissioner Tim Binghom, of Hobart; Monte Wade Goucher, 58, of Oklahoma City; and Jerry Lynn Dean, 75, of Elk City; records indicate. Each man bonded out on $15,000 apiece.
Initial court appearances are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday, records indicate.
According to court documents, between June 2012 and December 2021, the four men are accused of fraudulently appropriating over $2million from Circuit Engineering District 7 and the State of Oklahoma that was meant for other purposes. Dickey was the former president for the district and remains a member of its board of directors. Binghom is its current president.
The four men are accused of forming the management, construction and operation arms to 7 Oil Joint Venture with Circuit Engineering District 7 to create and develop an asphalt emulsion plant in Clinton using alleged ill-gotten funds.
Following a 2018 investigative audit that uncovered almost $250,000 funds believed to be misappropriated from Circuit Engineering District 7, an investigation began that would lead to the formation of the multi-county grand jury on Jan. 20.
The grand jury determined the charges are connected to multiple counties including Custer County, according to the indictment.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court ordered Custer County as the appropriate district court for filing the charges on March 3, the documents state.