Two Southwest Oklahoma county commissioners are under scrutiny for criminal allegations: one is under investigation and the other is preparing for his preliminary hearing.
A Comanche County commissioner is under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka declined to comment on the allegations leveled against Comanche County Commissioner District No. 1 John O’Brien, but confirmed there is an investigation.
“I did initiate an investigation with the OSBI about three weeks ago,” he said, “and it’s an ongoing investigation.”
OSBI Information Officer Gerald Davis declined to comment on the allegations but confirmed that investigators have spoken with county employees and are currently continuing the investigation.
O’Brien defeated 24-year incumbent Gail Turner during an August 2022 runoff election by 71 votes. He took the oath of office on Jan. 3. He was a former employee of the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department before being employed as a knowledge management adviser at Fort Sill.
Cabelka said another Southwest Oklahoma county commissioner is readying for his preliminary hearing.
Cotton County District 1 Commissioner Micah Woods was arrested and charged in Cotton County District Court on Jan. 9 with a felony count of embezzlement.
Woods, 62, of Walters, returns to court at 1 p.m. July 21 to face allegations of using county employees to make campaign signs for him on county time, according to court records.
Cabelka said that to avoid a conflict of interest and since Cotton County is in his district, Tillman County Assistant District Attorney Deanna Hansell is prosecuting the case
Woods was investigated by the OSBI for an allegation of misconduct in 2022. Woods was accused of using Cotton County District 1 employees to build campaign signs for him, working on county time without the approval of other Cotton County commissioners, according to the warrant affidavit.
Woods was up for reelection in November 2022 and defeated challenger Edward Eschiti 427 to 216 in the November General Election.
Several employees admitted they helped Woods build campaign signs at the District 1 county barn on county time in June 2022, according to the affidavit.
Woods denied he allowed or asked employees to build campaign signs while on county time, according to the affidavit.
Woods pleaded not guilty and is free on $10,000 bond.