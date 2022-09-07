A Tuesday afternoon house fire remains under investigation.
Several Lawton Fire Department crews were sent out at 5:12 p.m. to a report of a house fire at 908 SW I, said Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Nyhart. Crews were able to knock the fire out, reasonably quickly.
With extensive tree and greenery cover surrounding the house, the threat of it spreading was terse during the fight. Firefighters inside the home were called back out when the structure’s roof began to give way. Intense flames were seen erupting through the dense smoke as oxygen would enter.
Despite initially fears someone would be inside the home, Nyhart said the house is vacant and no injuries were reported.
The Lawton Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire’s cause and estimate of damage.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.