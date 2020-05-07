A suspicious package shut down part of the 1300 block of West Lee Boulevard Wednesday morning into the afternoon before the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s bomb squad arrived from Oklahoma City to illuminate the situation.
The long and slim cardboard box arrived with the day’s mail to Assist Wireless, 1310 W. Lee. A store employee opened the package, saw the green pill bottle with wires wrapped around and coming from inside and put it outside the business before calling 911 around 11 a.m. and leaving the building with another co-worker, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer. There was no note inside, but the outer package revealed a name and return address that traced back to Duncan, according to investigators.
Although declining to be named, the employee said “yeah” when asked if the discovery was frightening.
Lawton police shut off access to the strip mall and cleared the other businesses. Access to Southwest 13th Street from West Lee Boulevard also was closed to travel.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb squad was called from its Oklahoma City headquarters to examine the package and dispose of it, if needed.
While awaiting the troopers, the small, light package blew off of the sidewalk in front of the store and rested near the curb. Upon arrival, Trooper Jeff Stroud donned protective gear and first went and used an X-ray device to determine the package’s contents. Once satisfied that it wasn’t explosive, he returned, opened the package and then brought it to waiting police.
Its contents brought relief to the officers at the scene expecting the worst from the situation. Laughter came when it was realized the small, green pill bottle was a homemade flashlight. It was taken by police but no follow-up investigation is expected.
Jenkins said that with times being what they are with the COVID-19 situation, people aren’t meeting face-to-face or making personal contact. If you’re going to mail something with no letter or other corresponding information, maybe call first, he said.
Despite the light ending to the potentially dark situation, Jenkins reminded of the seriousness of the situation.
“Anytime you get a call like this, you take it very seriously,” he said.
