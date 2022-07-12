A series of suspicious and oftentimes explosive devices has kept the bomb squads of Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Fort Sill busy over the last few weeks.
On June 20, an unknown device led to the closure of West Gore Boulevard between Southwest 24th Street and Southwest 27th Street for several hours and evacuations were ordered for those living near the area. Bomb squads from Fort Sill and Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called and neutralized the device. The device turned out to be an explosive device consisting of two propane cylinders, one metal cylinder, taped together, with live bullets, and a firecracker taped to it.
The case is still under investigation, according to Andrew Grubbs, public information officer at Lawton Police Department. There are no new leads and no arrests have been made.
Grubbs does not believe the case to be connected to another case of a suspicious device found at 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, also along Gore Boulevard, at Southwest 11th Street, at the Valero/Stripes gas station.
The police report described the device as a “red helium can turned sideways on some sort of unknown board like material”. It was found next to a trash bin between the fuel pumps. Police were able to locate a female suspect at her address where she revealed that she littered the items while at the gas station and that they were not explosives.
No further information can be released by police at this time due to ongoing investigation.
In Altus, just two days earlier, an intact and working Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found in the 100 block North Blain Street. A man discovered the device while taking out trash at around 4:20 p.m. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb squad removed the device.
“There is nothing new, no suspects,” Tim Murphy, Altus chief of police, said. He did not want to specify what kind of explosive device was found, due to “so many copycats out there.”
Oklahoma Highway Patrol was not available for comment.