CHATTANOOGA — The body of a man found at his Chattanooga home led to a potential homicide investigation Tuesday afternoon.
“It looks like a suspicious death,” said Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley.
Chattanooga police were called to 604 Monroe following the discovery of the unidentified man’s body, according to Police Chief Rob Stallcup.
“This young man didn’t show up for work today, so they sent someone to check on him. He found him and called it in,” Stallcup said.
Without being specific, Stallcup said it has the appearance of a homicide.
The area surrounding the home was taped off and investigators from the police department were joined by the sheriff’s department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
A person of interest is reported to be in custody.
The State Medical Examiner arrived by late afternoon and the man’s body was sent to Oklahoma City for autopsy.