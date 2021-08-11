A man is wanted for stealing about $2,000 worth of top-shelf pot from a medical marijuana dispensary.
Investigators were able to identify him as the suspect due to being a previous purchaser at the establishment.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Anthony Robert Webb, 30, for a charge of grand larceny, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to two years in county jail.
Investigators saw the video surveillance video of the July 19 incident at Twisted Leaf Dispensary, 2610 W. Lee.
Video showed Webb reviewing the products before asking to see a product in the storeroom. According to the warrant affidavit, when the employee went back to get the item, Webb walked around the counter and grabbed a glass jar with about $2,000 worth of marijuana from the shelf and fled.
The store owner was able to identify Webb due to his previous transactions made at the dispensary, the affidavit states.
Webb’s cash warrant bond was set at $10,000.