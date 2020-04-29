ALTUS — Police made a pair of arrests Tuesday in a pair of cases, the first involving a home invasion, the second for a day care burglary.
An arrest was made Tuesday morning for a Friday night home invasion in Altus after the suspect sought treatment for gunshot wounds to his foot.
Police arrested the 25-year-old man around 10 a.m. after being notified by Jackson County Memorial Hospital officials that he had come seeking treatment for gunshot wounds to his foot, Chief Tim Murphy said. The man was treated and released before being taken to Jackson County jail where he is held for allegations of shooting with intent to kill and first-degree burglary.
The man is accused of a home invasion that happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Loyadell. Officers found a man suffering grazing gunshot wounds to the head and arm, according to Murphy.
The injured man was first taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital and later flown to an Oklahoma City hospital. said.
There were also two small children in the home during the shooting. They were not injured.
“The victim was able to tell police that an adult black male forced his way through the front door and into the home,” Murphy said.
Accused day care burglar busted
In a separate investigation, police arrested a man following a Tuesday morning burglary of a day care center.
Police were called around 8 a.m. to Tree House Child Care Center, 704 North Park Lane, after an employee discovered a broken window on the south side of the building. The suspect entered the business and stole electronics, power tools, a small safe and other items, Murphy said. The investigation led police to an address a short distance away on Spruce Street.
A 24-year-old man was later arrested for second-degree burglary, knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of credit cards belonging to another, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“Investigators were able to recover all property taken from the Child Care Center,” Murphy said.
The man is being held at the Jackson County jail.