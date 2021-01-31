After a string of robberies at a south Lawton convenience store, an arrest warrant was issued for at least one suspect.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Puron Newson, 27, of Lawton, for first-degree robbery, records indicate. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted due to prior convictions.
Newson is accused of the Jan. 12 armed robbery of The Convenience Store, 2202 SW 11th, according to the charge.
According to the warrant affidavit, Newson is accused of coming into the store around 8:30 p.m. and asking a clerk for a favor. The clerk said Newson pulled out a gun and demanded the money from the cash register. Money was taken from three cash registers as well as three packs of Newport cigarettes and a torch lighter.
A nearby business’ surveillance video showed a man believed to be Newson get out of a gray Hyundai and urinate in a nearby parking lot before driving over to The Convenience Store, the affidavit states. He is later seen running from the store, getting into the Hyundai and fleeing eastbound on U.S. 281.
Police identified Newson from a September 2020 encounter and cross-checked the video with images from his social media.
The Convenience Store has been the target of a string of robberies the past three months. Newson is not identified as the suspect in any other robberies at this time.
Newson has a trio of prior felony convictions from Texas: Dallas County, May 2011, two counts of robbery; and January 2014, second-degree robbery, records indicate.
A $100,000 cash bond was set for Newson’s warrant.