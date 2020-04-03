Investigators are looking for a man suspected of a pair of business break-ins Wednesday morning.
Lawton police first received the report of a burglary at Thunderbird Lanes, 4405 Cache Road, that happened overnight. Security video revealed a black male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes broke through a glass door, got inside and took an undetermined amount of money, the report states. The glass door’s damage was $500.
Lt. Tom Bailey took photos of the scene and contacted the Criminal Investigation Division to come out and check for fingerprints, the report states.
A short while later, police believe the same suspect damaged a convenience store while trying to break in.
An employee of Fluffy’s Quick Stop, 4311 Cache Road, contacted police about the attempted overnight break-in. The report states that someone broke the glass window of the drive-through, reached into the broken window and tried to break through the metal curtain on the interior side, damaging the curtain. The suspect never gained entry before fleeing.
Video surveillance showed the damage being done to the curtain. There is reason to believe it’s the same burglary suspect from the bowling alley, according to the report.