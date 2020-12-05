A Thursday afternoon machete attack left a man injured and the suspected blade slinger on the run.
Lawton Police Sgt. Daniel Hallagin reported being called shortly after 1:30 p.m. to an apartment at 309 NW Bell regarding a disturbance. He soon learned that a man had been cut in the leg with a machete and the suspect had fled. According to the report, despite a search, no one matching the suspect’s description was located.
The injured man was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for wound care. He told Hallagin he’d been in his bedroom when he heard an argument. When he came out of his room, he identified a man as the one causing the disturbance and said he told him to get out, the report.
The suspect followed the man’s direction for a brief time before returning with the bladed weapon and giving the victim a whack to the leg, according to the report. The suspect then fled when 911 was called.
