A 39-year-old man is wanted for stabbing another man to death Saturday morning. The homicide is Lawton’s 10th of 2020.
Witnesses told police the suspect was seen holding a bloody knife and said he hates black people before fleeing.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for David Flores Villanueva for first-degree murder with deliberate intent, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison, life without parole or death.
Villanueva is accused of stabbing Shaun Loud after accusing the victim of stealing his property. Lawton police reported being called shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday to the 900 block of Northwest Oak regarding a possibly dead individual. Until Wednesday, the police department refused to identify if the individual had been the victim of foul play until the warrant was issued.
According to the probable cause affidavit, there was video evidence that showed Villanueva and Loud at the home prior to and after the stabbing and that also shows Villanueva fleeing in a white Dodge pickup. He never contacted police or first responders following the stabbing.
Witnesses told police that Loud had been sitting in a shed in the back yard of the home with Villanueva standing in the small doorway, blocking it. Villanueva had asked Loud about missing property and Loud got up and moved to the blocked door, the affidavit states. Villanueva didn’t move and the men got into a fight before, witnesses said, Villanueva stabbed Loud “multiple times.”
Loud stumbled from the shed and made his way to the nearby Red Oak Car Wash behind the home. Witnesses said that Villanueva stood at the shed and said he hated black people while holding a bloody knife. Loud was found by unidentified citizens who called police and he died soon afterwards, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses and video from the car wash showed Villanueva leaving the scene. The witnesses told police he destroyed evidence and acted to elude and avoid police, the affidavit states.
Villanueva has prior felony convictions in Comanche County: November 2001, two counts of assault and or battery with a deadly weapon; September 2006, distribution of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute; January 2014, two counts of distribution of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Described as standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 230 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, Villanueva is considered by law enforcement to be an armed and dangerous fugitive.
If you see him, investigators ask that you don’t attempt to approach him but, instead, call Lawton Police or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.