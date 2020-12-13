A Friday morning brick bashing spree has Lawton police looking for one man.
Lawton Police Sgt. Kolton Jones responded to one incident that happened around 12:30 a.m. at 2906 NW 21st Place to assist Officer Gerald Vallejo. According to the report, the male suspect had thrown bricks through both the bedroom and living room.
A woman who lives at the address told Vallejo that she saw the man leave in a white Dodge Charger. He fled after she heard a couple of loud “pops” and found a brick inside her home that had been used to break a window, the report states.
While Vallejo was taking the report, a woman arrived and said she lives at the nearby Fox Valley Apartments, 2408 NW 52nd, and that she believes the same man had thrown a large stone through the back of her car, shattering the glass, the report states. She said the suspect is her sister’s former roommate. She told police he’d threatened her through text messages minutes before she discovered her damaged car, according to the report.