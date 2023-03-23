Lawton police are asking for the public’s help in finding the man who stole a car with a sleeping toddler inside Tuesday night.
Updated: March 23, 2023 @ 8:18 am
Lawton police are asking for the public’s help in finding the man who stole a car with a sleeping toddler inside Tuesday night.
Police received the call of the stolen car around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday at 2621 Cache Road.
The child’s mother told police she was out on a DoorDash order and was picking up the food at Chef India; the child was asleep so she let the 2-year-old sleep and ran inside for no more than a minute or two, according to police.
Witnesses described a Hispanic man standing around 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a ponytail, a bushy beard and carrying a black backpack got inside and drove off with the child inside.
As officers were preparing the process to issue an Amber Alert, the stolen car with the still-sleeping child was found abandoned about a mile away, according to the incident report. The child was not harmed.
On Wednesday, still images from security cameras were released of the suspect by Lawton police.
If you know who the suspect is, call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO or you can submit an anonymous tip online: lawtoncrimestoppers.com.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.