One man was arrested early Wednesday morning for resisting police after he confessed that he and a partner were fleeing after robbing someone “to get some weed.”
Lawton Police Sgt. D.J. Halligan and Officer Briar Adams were called around 2 a.m. to 637 SW Arbuckle to a robbery in progress, according to the report. When they arrived, two men were seen running towards the Bellaire Apartments, 622 SW Bishop, and the officers gave chase.
Hallagan looked into the bed of a pickup and saw one of the suspects hiding inside, Adams said. The man jumped out and tried to run but was Tasered by Hallagan.
When the man fell and was taken into custody, he told Hallagan that he had a pistol in his front pocket, the report states. A loaded Ruger .22 caliber pistol was retrieved.
The man was arrested for resisting police and “made a spontaneous statement that he and his friend were going to rob a person to get some weed,” Adams reported. He said when they saw a police car approach they ran. He told Adams “randomly” that he and his buddy were doing a drug deal when he held a pistol to the victim’s stomach and stole the marijuana in a container,” the report states.
One of the victims was brought to the scene and identified the man as one of the suspects. She told investigators two males kicked in her door, put a gun to her head and told those inside to “empty their pockets,” the report states. She ran to the neighbor’s house and called police while the suspects took a PlayStation 4, numerous games and some clothes. Those items were recovered, however, the stolen cash was not.
It was later learned the man in custody had a prior burglary arrest in 2019 and had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court for the charge, the report states.
The man was booked into jail for resisting police, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and for first-degree robbery, according to Adams.