{personality_article}{personality_sections:news}{personality_print_headline}Hearing offered snapshot of banality, peculiarity{/personality_print_headline} {personality_byline}By Scott Rains scott.rains@swoknews.com{/personality_byline} {personality_content} Wednesday afternoon in Comanche County Special District Judge Grant Sheperd’s courtroom offered a mixture of banality for a docket consisting of allegations of a horrible crime. Initial court appearances scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. included the day’s misdemeanor docket for a case involving a city councilman accused of drunk driving and the first appearance for a man facing felony charges of killing his wife and infant son. These hearings are usually cut and dried: charges are read into the court, the accused enters a plea of (most often) not guilty, bond is set and the next court date scheduled. With the gallery filling up for those affiliated with the slated cases, small bursts of indecipherable words dusted the air. “How many of these hushed conversations realize the horrific allegations that are to be in their midst?” Time passed with phone screens turned to Tik Tok videos or to games of solitaire. Snippets of increasing conversations continued to fill the soup while awaiting the beginning of this simple ceremony in the justice system. City Councilman Jay Burk, there to face a misdemeanor allegation of driving under the influence, conversed casually with his legal counsel, Toni Himes Capra. Voices joined the growing haze from the audience. Shortly after 2:20 p.m., Sheperd’s clerk came in to say the hearing would happen soon. A reduced courthouse staff was slowing the process. Hushed conversations resumed moments later. “How many of these conversations fathom the allegations to be made against David Van Duyn?” The closed-circuit feed used for felony hearings appeared on the courtroom’s television and three people held in the Comanche County Detention Center appeared seated in a row before the camera. After District Attorney Kyle Cabelka’s arrival, Sheperd appeared and proceedings opened at 2:38 p.m. with Burk’s case. Capra entered a not guilty plea and he was released on a $1,000 own recognizance bond. All in under two minutes. Next, Sheperd called for Van Duyn. An unidentified detention officer said he refused to come to court: “He doesn’t seem to be in his right mind.” District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said it wasn’t unexpected. Accused of shooting his wife, Naoko and infant son to death on Jan. 4, he was to face four felony charges: two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of unlawful removal of a body. However, the gallery never knew the cause of what was to be discussed. They only learned that an inmate may need to be mentally evaluated. Quietly, by 2:42 p.m., the paperwork was entered into the court record with a future arraignment to be scheduled in the future. {/personality_content} {personality_tagline} Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. {/personality_tagline} {personality_uuid}bcc35b86-73f5-11ec-89f8-00163ec2aa77{/personality_uuid}{revision}3{/revision}{slug}011322-tlc-courtbanality{/slug}{domain}swoknews.local{/domain}{setWriteback}0{/setWriteback}{/personality_article}
A Lawton man accused of killing his wife and infant son refused to appear for his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.
A detention center officer described him as not “in his right mind.”
David John Van Duyn, 45, was slated to make his initial appearance via teleconference Wednesday afternoon before Comanche County Special District Judge Grant Sheperd to face four felony charges: two counts of first-degree murder — deliberate intent and two counts of unlawful removal of a dead body, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate. The murder counts are punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
Instead, he declined to appear.
Sheperd asked an unidentified detention officer about Van Duyn’s condition.
“He doesn’t seem to be in his right mind,” the officer responded.
Van Duyn was described as saying his name was different and wasn’t saying much else.
“I think he needs to be evaluated,” the officer said. “He’s got that faraway look in his eyes.”
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka discussed a potential mental evaluation for Van Duyn.
“Judge, I’m not surprised he’s acting like this,” he said.
With that, the charges were silently entered into the court record with an arraignment slated for a later date.
The charges follow an almost week-long investigation into the deaths of Naoko Van Duyn and their infant son at their home at St. James Apartments, 8802 Cache Road.
Lawton police were called Jan. 5 to apartment No. 501, regarding bullet holes that had come into the apartment. The bullet holes appeared to have come from the apartment below, No. 502, according to the probable cause affidavit. An unspecified number of bullet projectiles were recovered.
Officers knocked at the downstairs apartment door but were unable to reach anyone. Investigators were made aware David Van Duyn, his wife Naoko, and the infant lived inside. The property manager provided a key, but police were unable to gain entry, the affidavit states. It appeared the front door had been barricaded from inside.
The next day, police were called back to the apartments after a “suspicious” man dressed in camouflage was seen walking into traffic around the complex, according to the affidavit. David Van Duyn matched the description and police caught up with him inside his vehicle at Dayspring Church, 8612 Cache Road. He had a loaded rifle and two loaded 9mm handguns with him. He was detained for a mental evaluation.
When officers realized he lived in apartment No. 502, a welfare check was made, and police gained entry. Blood was found on the floor and the woman and child were found in an office/dayroom, the affidavit states.
Numerous shell casings were found throughout the apartment, according to the affidavit. There was evidence of over three dozen gunshots reported.
While being interviewed by detectives, Van Duyn admitted to killing his wife and son, the affidavit states. He also admitted to firing multiple bullets inside the apartment.
The deaths are Lawton’s first two homicides of 2022.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.