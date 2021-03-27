Lawton police have identified a suspect in a recent Lawton and have presented a request for an arrest warrant to the Comanche County District Attorney's Office.
Following numerous interviews, James Jacobs, 30, has been identified as the suspect in the stabbing death of Bobbie Willis, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
“The District Attorney has accepted a warrant for Manslaughter 1,” he said.
Willis was stabbed and taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital around 4:30 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, she had already died.
Over the course of the investigation, Grubbs said Jacobs had been developed as a person of interest. No other details about the incident have been released.
The District Attorney’s Office confirmed the warrant information has been submitted but has not been presented before a judge as of Friday afternoon.
Willis’ death is the city’s third by homicide this year.
If you have any information regarding Jacobs’ whereabouts, call Lawton Police, 580-581-3270; or you can call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 355-INFO or submit an anonymous tip on the mobile app or the organization’s website.