CHATTANOOGA — As the investigation continues into a Nov. 24 shooting death in Chattanooga, the police chief said it appears there’s a connection between that incident and a Lawton kidnapping case.
Chattanooga Police Chief Rob Stallcup said that James Cloud, 31, of Chattanooga, died from a gunshot wound at his home at 604 Monroe. He lived alone and was discovered when he didn’t arrive to work that day.
Stallcup said the ongoing investigation into the death is “going good.”
“We’ve had a couple of breakthroughs,” he said. “We should be pressing charges pretty soon.”
The chief confirmed that Larry Standridge II, 40, of Lawton, is being held as the suspect in Cloud’s death. He is expected to make his initial court appearance by Thursday, according to court officials.
Standridge was booked into the Comanche County Detention Center on Nov. 25 for an allegation of first-degree murder, according to a motion to deny or increase his bond for another case.
Standridg had been out of jail on $30,000 bond after he was accused and arrested of kidnapping, restraining, terrorizing and sexually abusing his girlfriend over a three-day period.
On Nov. 18, Standridge made his initial appearance n Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of kidnapping and a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse — assault and battery, court records indicate. The kidnapping charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Standridge is accused of holding the woman captive and of abusing her between Nov. 10-12.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the woman was found screaming inside a home at 601 NE Flower Mound. Once officers got to her, she was found restrained to the bed. She said her boyfriend, Standridge, had tied her up, choked her until she passed out and repeatedly raped her while keeping her restrained over those days.
Investigators said she had extensive bruising on her back and left leg and ligature marks from the restraints. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Standridge turned himself in at the police station that evening.
Following the District Attorney’s motion, Special District Judge Grant Sheperd increased Standridge’s bond in the kidnapping case to $500,000. In his order, he stated that due to being “a significant risk to the community,” Standridge’s bail was raised.
When Stallcup was asked if there appears to be a connection between the kidnapping case and Cloud’s death, he answered in the affirmative.
“We think so,” he said.
Standridge remains in the Comanche County Detention Center regarding the kidnapping case.