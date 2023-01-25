Police have arrested the man they claim is the suspect in Lawton’s first homicide of 2023.
The suspect was arrested following a police chase that began around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Northwest 82nd Street and Quanah Parker Trailway after he sped away from an attempted traffic stop, according to Lawton Police Department.
A long pursuit followed south onto Interstate 44 and into Cotton County. The Cotton County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit.
The Cotton County Sheriff’s Office used spike strips in an attempt to disable the vehicle allowing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to end the pursuit with a tactical vehicle intervention and Lane was arrested north of the Randlett exit, according to police. The suspect was booked into the Lawton City Jail where he remained booked in for eluding police as of Wednesday evening.
The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the Jan. 17 shooting death of Elijah Jones, 20.
Jones was found around 2:30 a.m. dead in the parking lot of Aces & Eights Lounge, 1825 Cache Road, from a gunshot wound. Further details have not been released.
The suspect has prior Comanche County felony convictions from June 2011 for first-degree burglary; and September 2011, for second-degree burglary and convicted felons prohibited from carrying firearms, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
No formal charges regarding the murder allegation had been filed in Comanche County District Court as of close of business Wednesday.
