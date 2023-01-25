A man accused of committing the city’s last homicide of 2022 is in jail on $100,000 bond.
Investigators said after strangling Shane Chockpoyah to death, he moved the man’s body, which was found six days later.
Joshua Andrew Smith, 24, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of second-degree murder and unlawful removal of a dead body, records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison.
Lawton Police Detective Carlos Nazario stated officers discovered the body of Chockpoyah, 48, around 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at 706 SW Monroe. He was found lying on his back in a pink and white comforter with a Native American blanket over him. He had scratches to his right cheek and jaw area and ligature marks on his neck and a black power cord wrapped around it, the probable cause affidavit states.
Nazario contacted Chockpoyah’s parents, who said they’d been looking for their missing Nissan Pathfinder he’d been driving; they’d been searching for days, the affidavit states. They told Nazario they’d last had contact on Christmas Day.
GPS helped located the unoccupied Nissan at 2801 NW Morningside Drive, where it was recovered.
A witness told investigators the Nissan had been seen around 2 a.m. backed into a space at the Deluxe Inn, 1709 Cache Road. She said a “skinny white male with blonde hair” was in the passenger seat and a heavy set dark-skinned female got in the driver’s seat, according to the affidavit.
A Family Dollar receipt dated for Dec. 25, 2022, led investigators to the store and its surveillance videos. Video showed Smith walk into the store before leaving in the Nissan, Nazario stated.
Investigators learned Chockpoyah frequented Apache Casino and from its video captured images of Smith and the woman arriving that same day. The woman with Smith told police she’d ridden to and from the casino with Chockpoyah and Smith. Later that morning, Chockpoyah showed up at a friend’s home around 1:30 or 2 a.m.
Another witness told Nazario that Smith had come to his house and told him someone had broken into his apartment with an extension cord and tried to choke him, “so he ended it,” the affidavit states. He said Smith and his brother had threatened him if he spoke to police.
Smith’s girlfriend told Nazario a few days before Christmas that Smith had come to her home with Chockpoyah in the Nissan and he’d told her he was “going to get that car, it’s going to be mine,” according to the affidavit. Smith and Chockpoyah left for the casino and later, she said, Smith returned alone with the Nissan. He said he’d killed the older man and dumped his body near Monroe Avenue, Nazario stated.
Later, the girlfriend said, she went to Smith’s apartment and Chockpoyah’s body was there. She said Smith forced her to help wrap the body in blankets before she left out of fear. She said the pink and white blanket was the one she’d help wrap him with. After returning the next day, she said Smith and another person talked about dropping the body off somewhere.
Another witness told Nazario Smith admitted to choking Chockpoyah to death, the affidavit states.
Nazario told Smith that he’d met Chockpoyah a couple of days before Christmas. He said Chockpoyah showed up at his apartment on Christmas Day and during an argument, he began to choke Chockpoyah. According to Smith, when Chockpoyah turned to attack a woman in the apartment, he punched him and the woman began to choke Chockpoyah out, “so he just left,” according to the affidavit.
Smith then declined to speak further about the incident.
Smith has prior felony convictions: Comanche County, April 2021, possession of a firearm after former conviction or during probation and driving under the influence; Tillman County, April 2021, assault and battery with a dangerous/deadly weapon; and Tarrant County, Texas, September 2021, theft of property, records indicate.
Held on $100,000 bond, Smith returns to court at 3 p.m. April 4 for his preliminary hearing conference.
