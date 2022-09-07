Lawton Police have identified a suspect in the Sept. 1 double-shooting at an eastside convenience store.
Kenard Swearingen Jr., a.k.a. K.J., 18, is wanted as a person of interest, according to a Wednesday morning release from the police department.
Swearingen is described as having black hair, brown eyes, standing 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 152 pounds.
Police and first responders were called out just before 6 a.m. Sept. 1 to EZ GO, 3003 E. Gore, regarding the shooting, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. Two people were found injured and taken to a local hospital. The nature of the injuries and conditions of the victims has not been released.
Store security video offered investigators a look at the potential suspect. Still images and the video have been released, leading back to the identification of Swearingen as a person of interest.
If you see Swearingen or have information about his whereabouts, call Lawton Police, 580-581-3250; or call Crime Stoppers, 580-355-INFO (4636) or or visit: Lawtoncrimestoppers.com.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.