Police have identified a suspect in a Saturday night shooting at the Sheridan Road Walmart parking lot.
Charles Edward Hemphill IV has been identified as the triggerman in the incident that left a man and woman injured from the shooting, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer.
A report of the shooting and ensuing collisions between vehicles in the parking lot send police and responders scrambling around 10 p.m. Saturday to 1002 N. Sheridan. A man and woman were found to have suffered gunshot wounds, Jenkins said. Although the alleged shooter has been identified, what led to the shooting remains under investigation.
In attempting to escape, the male gunshot victim tried to flee in a Chevrolet Suburban but ended up crashing into multiple vehicles. Jenkins said there were minor injuries stemming from that part of the incident, as well.
Hemphill is accused of fleeing after the incident.
The female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment to her non-life-threatening injuries, according to Jenkins.
“Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is enacting the First 48 Reward Enhancement in reference to this case,” Jenkins said. “If a tip is received within 48 hours of this broadcast that leads to the arrest and charges filed on Hemphill, Crime Stoppers will double the reward money.”
Call Lawton police or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.