A suspect in a Wednesday assault in Lawton is in custody in Stephens County, according to police.
The unidentified suspect was arrested that same day for separate allegations, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. Those allegations have not been released. However, as of Friday, the person has not been charged in court.
The suspect was sought in connection to an incident at 4603 SE Ellsworth Circle. Officers arrived around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a welfare check and found an elderly person who lives there suffering from a head wound. The responding officer’s report from the incident identified the incident as an aggravated assault.
Grubbs said the injured person was taken to the hospital for treatment. Information about the victim has not been released nor have specific details about what caused the wound.
Grubbs did not offer specific information about the victim or victim’s condition but said more about the case should be released by Monday.
“We are looking at this as an assault,” he said. “We don’t want to release much because the suspect may not be aware of what the detectives know and don’t want to create any problems with the investigation.”
