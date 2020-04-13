A 28 year old Lawton man is in jail on $75,000 bond after he was accused of leading police on early morning chase that resulted in a struck police unit.
Brandon Joshua Jones made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of eluding/attempting to elude police and attempting to escape from felony arrest or detention, as well as misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and driving with a cancelled/suspended/revoked license, records indicate. The felonies are each punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
Lawton Police Officer Carlos Aguayo reported backing up Sgt. Daniel Hallagin on a traffic stop at McDonald’s, 30 S. Sheridan, around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, April 4. Aguayo said the reverse lights came on the vehicle, a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan, and it drove over several curbs toward West Gore Boulevard, setting off a pursuit by the officers.
The chase continued east outside the city limits before the van began to turn back to the west onto Lee Boulevard and then turned north onto Flower Mound Road, according to the report. Hallagin said the van turned into Stone Ridge Apartments before he lost sight of it.
The van was found parked in the apartment’s parking lot with its lights off but the brake lights illuminated.
Officer Konrad Jones got out and tried to open the driver side and noticed there was a man wearing reading glasses and a white hoodie behind its wheel. When ordered to show his hands, the driver, later identified as Jones, put the van into reverse and pulled away as an officer used his baton to break out the side window to try and stop him.
Jones said he pulled his gun and ordered Jones to stop but he instead drove toward Jones and Aguayo and they had to move out of the way to avoid being hit, the report states. The van hit a police unit towards the exit then left heading eastbound and other officers dropped into another pursuit, according to the report. He got away for that time being.
By shortly before 4:30 a.m., police went back to Jones’ last known address. Officers saw the van enter the unidentified mobile home park and, according to the report, officers turned on their lights and the van led another pursuit through the trailer park. Aguayo said officers lost sight of the van due to it going through and in between several homes. It was later found crashed in an area in the middle of a ditch behind some trees.
Jones was found in the area soon after and taken into custody.
Held on $75,000 bond, Jones returns to court at 3 p.m. July 13 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.