A property destruction rampage at Atlanta Bread Company after locking himself in the women’s bathroom has led to a felony charge against a 23-year-old man fingered for causing it.
Miguel Camacho made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of malicious injury to property over $1,000, records indicate.
Camacho was arrested Tuesday night after the restaurant’s assistant manager saw him across the street at another restaurant flipping off the police, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Lawton Police Officer Saige Herrera stated she and other officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. to Atlanta Bread Company, No. 2 N. Sheridan, for a trespassing call. The assistant manager said Camacho had already left eastbound on foot.
The assistant manager said Camacho first locked himself in the women’s bathroom where a loud banging was heard. After Camacho came out, he kicked a wet floor sign, damaging a wall and then pulled down two concrete planters outside the door, breaking them, the affidavit states. The planters were valued at $500 each.
Inside the women’s bathroom, it was discovered the baby changing station was damaged; it’s valued at $479, according to the affidavit.
While talking with officers, the assistant saw Camacho across the street standing in the doorway of the Arby’s, the affidavit states. Herrera stated Camacho was extending his middle finger at the police and assistant manager. He was arrested moments later.
Held on $10,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the assistant manager or the restaurant, Camacho returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 15 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.