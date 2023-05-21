Jail
GeoStock

A property destruction rampage at Atlanta Bread Company after locking himself in the women’s bathroom has led to a felony charge against a 23-year-old man fingered for causing it.

Miguel Camacho made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of malicious injury to property over $1,000, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

