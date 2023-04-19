A thrice-convicted Lawton man already in jail for drug trafficking is accused of committing the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

Fernando O’Neil Devin Daniels, 27, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of second-degree murder or, in the alternative, murder in the second-degree – felony murder, shooting into a dwelling, conspiracy to use a vehicle to fire a gun and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you