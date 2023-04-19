A thrice-convicted Lawton man already in jail for drug trafficking is accused of committing the city’s sixth homicide of the year.
Fernando O’Neil Devin Daniels, 27, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of second-degree murder or, in the alternative, murder in the second-degree – felony murder, shooting into a dwelling, conspiracy to use a vehicle to fire a gun and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, records indicate.
Daniels is accused of shooting into an apartment at the Timbers, 120 NW 44th, the morning of April 2, killing Shakirr Cogdell.
The victim’s girlfriend told police they had been inside their apartment when they were awakened around 4 a.m. from people outside in the parking lot who were arguing and fighting, the probable cause affidavit states. She said Cogdell went outside with his gun and told the people to get away from his vehicle. A neighbor told him to come downstairs to fight and, she said, Cogdell said he didn’t want to, he just wanted them to move away from his property.
After closing the door and lying back down, she said, vehicles were heard leaving. Within five minutes, a car was heard revving its motor and she saw the people had returned. Cogdell looked out and moved toward the door when bullets started flying into the apartment. A bullet struck Cogdell, killing him, the affidavit states.
A woman in the downstairs apartment told police her ex-boyfriend was hosting a party at her place and when she got home, she confronted him and they got into an argument, according to the affidavit.
Apartment surveillance cameras showed Daniels driving a black Nissan Altima. It was learned he’d left and returned to the apartments, Detective Marcus Rucker stated. It was learned Daniels was wearing a GPS ankle monitor and investigators were able to track his movements throughout the day and it showed he’d been at the apartments, the affidavit states.
Police recovered two shell casings from the bed of a truck and, after Daniels was arrested for drug trafficking on April 10, he spoke with police again. According to the affidavit, he said he heard the shooting but denied being the shooter.
Daniels is in the Comanche County Detention Center for $1 million bond after being charged April 11 for felony charges of aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and cocaine, as well as misdemeanor charges for having an expired tag and driving without a license, records indicate.
Daniels was driving the Nissan Altima when he was pulled over for expired tags. Investigators said he was still wearing the ankle monitor.
A total of 418.86 grams of fentanyl and a baggie with 27.9 grams of cocaine were recovered from Daniels’ car, the affidavit states.
Daniels has prior felony convictions from Comanche County: September 2016, two counts of possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute, as well as from August 2020 for possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, records indicate.
Daniels returns to court at 3 p.m. July 10 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.