The surviving victim of an April 17 fatal double shooting is wanted for illegally having a gun during the incident.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Rafael Sante Joyner, 26, of Lawton, for a felony count of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 1 and 10 years in prison.
Joyner was wounded and Lavonte Lawler was shot and killed during the incident shortly before 1 p.m. on April 17, at Garrett’s Landings Apartments, 1321 SW 27th.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called to a shooting at the apartments and arrived to find Lawler dead from a gunshot wound to his face. Joyner was also found suffering a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Witnesses told investigators Cooper shot Lawler in the face but were unsure who shot and injured Joyner.
The charge against Joyner stems from a handgun found at the scene that returned to him, according to the warrant affidavit.
The accused shooter was arrested the morning of April 22 in Memphis, Tenn. He is awaiting extradition back to Lawton.
Frank Alexander Cooper III, 36, of Lawton, is accused of felony charges of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, use of vehicle in the discharging of a weapon, and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
Jakelevon D. Johnson, 20, of Lawton, is being held on $200,000 bond after making his initial court appearance where he was charged with a felony count of being an accessory to first-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 5 and 25 years in prison.
