WALTERS — Survival Flight, a company that provides emergency medical air and ground transportation for critically injured patients, announced the opening of a new ground EMS base in Cotton County.
“With this new EMS base, we look forward to being a part of the Cotton County community, meeting needs and providing lifesaving care to those who need it,” Survival Flight CEO Chris Millard said. “We’re grateful to be able to expand our reach, ensuring that patients across the county receive the emergency medical services that they need in a timely manner.”
The base opened on July 13, and is outfitted with two ambulances, one which will serve the community and another that will be available for backup. One EMT/paramedic will be on duty at all times to respond to emergencies. The base is located at 202½ N. Broadway in Walters.