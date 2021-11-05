The first phase of a process that will create a strategic master plan for Lawton Public Schools is nearing completion.
While the target audiences were different Thursday, the questions posed at each of the six meeting sites were the same and had the same goal: helping the district set milestones by identifying what it is doing, what it is doing right and what it needs to be doing to ensure a quality education that prepares students for the future. The process is under the direction of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association and being conducted by the K20 Center at the University of Oklahoma.
Lawton district leaders are not part of the process, said School Board President Patty Neuwirth, explaining neither school board members nor top ranking administrators were allowed to attend the survey sessions that concluded Thursday with meetings for district personnel, community members and parents.
Tracy Felan, K20 Center associate director, said questions asked at the survey meetings were being posted at a special site and were accepted anonymously, meaning the center is receiving data — good and bad — without being able to attribute it to a specific person. District officials have said the process is designed to maximize participation by everyone in the district, from parents to classroom teachers.
“It is a data-driven plan,” Felan told business community members who attended a session at the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
She said a four-phase plan will help solicit and collect data specific to Lawton Public Schools, then analyze it to determine what the district is doing well and it needs to be doing.
“Where are we going and how do we get there,” Felan said.
Bernita Taylor, CEO/founder of Might Community Development and Resource Center, said she wanted to participate in Thursday’s session because it dovetails with what she already is trying to achieve at her center. At work, her goal is focusing on all age levels, from children heading into middle school to high schoolers heading into adulthood, to adults looking to the future. Part of the plan is giving youth in those age ranges the skills they need “to move forward,” something their schools also should be focused on, Taylor said.
Felan said K20 Center’s goal is to help the district implement strategies, not just identify problems. That’s why the process includes a return to school sites in a year to see what happened, adding the center already knows that most schools will “bite off more than they can chew.”
It all begins with a series of questions, moving from broad-based information to data specific to Lawton. The first drew the most comments: what are your expectations for graduates in 2031 and beyond?
Participants logged observations that included technical skills and work ready skills, a plan of action by graduates, diverse learning opportunities, collaborative efforts with others, exploring available options for career paths, and soft skills keyed toward the work place.
Question two — what skills do students need to be successful — drew comments such as reading and writing, network efficiency, verbal communication skills, creativity, writing confidence, work ethic, a life plan, and awareness of community issues and how to contribute to local communities.
What does learning environments and teachers need to look like to achieve those skills? Collaboration, field trips, hands-on learning and technology, guest speakers, team projects, smaller student-to-teacher ratios, peer teaching/tutoring, creative environments and teaching to industry standards.
What resources and support is needed? Technology, well-prepared teachers, teacher training, parental support and participation, community support, no last minute teacher or administrative changes, and working with emergency/alternatively certified teachers to bring them up to speed more quickly.
What is working that LPS needs to keep: Partnering with community entities, concurrent enrollment with Great Plains Technology Center and Cameron University, the new Life Ready Center, the Pre-K program, the dropout recovery program, recent changes to the teacher pay schedule, and the district’s decision to cover concurrent enrollment costs.
What should the district start doing? Partner the Pre-K program with day care centers, improve communications, incorporate teachers into decisions, focus on internship opportunities, provide more rigorous courses for college-bound students, and “grow our own teachers” with programs at Cameron University.