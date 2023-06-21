The Oklahoma Department of Transportation wants the public’s input on the development of the 2023 Coordinated Transportation Plan.
A virtual meeting is slated for Southwest Oklahoma to solicit input.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation wants the public’s input on the development of the 2023 Coordinated Transportation Plan.
A virtual meeting is slated for Southwest Oklahoma to solicit input.
ODOT’s June 28 session is one of five regional meetings that the agency will hold to help create a plan to identify transportation needs of Oklahomans with disabilities, seniors and low-income communities, then provide strategies to meet those transportation needs.
The meeting for the Southwest Region is set for 1 p.m. June 28. Information is available online at bit.ly/5310SW or by calling (888) 475-4499 (Meeting ID: 821 4379 8899). In addition, Oklahomans can take an online survey that is available via https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CoordinatedPlans.
Counties in the Southwest region include Comanche, Cotton, Tillman, Stephens, Jefferson, Grady, Caddo, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Washita, Beckham, Rogers Mills and Custer counties.