Comanche County health care and community partners are urging the public to participate in improving the health of their community by completing the 2021 Community Health Assessment Survey.
“It’s a county-level community health assessment,” Debbie Lynn, the county’s Administrative Program Officer, said.
The Comanche County Health Department facilitates the survey while working collaboratively with more than 40 local organizations which include schools, cities, hospitals, non-profit groups and social service agencies.
The survey gathers information about the health and well-being of Comanche County residents in order to identify ways to address the needs and concerns.
When complete, the survey will serve as a document of community health data to be used by local organizations and residents to support decision making, grant making and health improvement strategies in Comanche County.
“Every five years we do a community health assessment survey which will help us understand and identify Comanche County residents’ biggest health and wellness concerns, and then strategize ways to address those concerns. Our mission is to prioritize the needs from the survey and promote wellness for every resident in Comanche County. To do that, we want to hear from as many residents as possible,” Lynn said.
The goal is for 1,200 residents to take the survey, but only 500 people have filled it out so far, according to Lynn.
A Community Health Improvement Plan is created using information from the Community Health Assessment. The county has conducted an assessment every five years for the last 11 years.
The last assessment indicated that the top five health priorities were obesity, substance abuse, violence and crime, poverty and mental health.
“On each of those areas, we come up with a community action plan or a community health plan,” Lynn said.
The assessment, which takes about 5 minutes to complete can be taken digitally at surveymonkey.com/r/bc7ccbh.