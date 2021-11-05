The K20 Center is working through a four-phase process to help Lawton Public Schools develop a strategic master plan. Tracy Felan, K20 Center associate director, said those phases are:
Phase I: Gather data from a variety of participants through a series of meetings and surveys that K20 Center has been conducting/soliciting for weeks. That process is concluding, with Thursday the last of the data forums, Felan said.
Phase II: A "deep dive" into perception data and hard data solicited during meetings and surveys. Felan said the process means collecting data from surveys and meetings, as well as site visits conducted by K20 Center. In this phase, officials will identify 30-25 people in the community, to include students, parents, teachers, a school board member, to look at the data more closely. This phase is set for January.
Phase III: Determining "where are we going and how to we get there?" This phase will determine what great things LPS is doing and what it needs to be doing. This phase is set for February.
Phase IV: Spending times at school sites with goal teams to help them identify and begin working toward goals. This phase is set for April or early May. The K20 Center will revisit sites in a year to see what is working and what isn't.