A woman told police she was startled when a man she gave a ride to the store one day turned up hiding in her bathroom the next.
Police were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to an apartment at 4751 NW Motif Manor on the report of a burglary. The resident told police a black male she’d met the day before had been hiding in her bathroom. She believed he was there to rape her.
According to the report, the woman said she didn’t know the man’s name but she’d given him a ride the day before to a local store. She said she’d met him while he was walking around the apartment complex and during the ride to the store, he began making unwanted advances and went through her phone. She said she took her phone back and dropped him off at the store and left.
The woman said that around 1 p.m. Wednesday, she’d left her door unlocked but closed because a maintenance man was going in and out of her apartment making repairs. She said she didn’t notice the man had gone inside her home until she and the maintenance man walked in together and she found him in the bathroom, the report states. Once he was caught, the man ran out of the apartment and jumped the fence on the north side of the apartments, she said.
The suspect had been seen driving around in a white Ford F150 earlier in the day and had parked it. Police conducted a stolen vehicle check of the parked truck and found it was reported stolen, the report states.