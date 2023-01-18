Supporters of the state question to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma will be in Lawton today for a public meeting.

Yes on SQ 820 will hold the public meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 at Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. Yes on SQ 820 Campaign Director Michelle Tilley will be available to lead a discussion about the ballot initiative and to take questions from the public.

