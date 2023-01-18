Supporters of the state question to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma will be in Lawton today for a public meeting.
Yes on SQ 820 will hold the public meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 at Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. Yes on SQ 820 Campaign Director Michelle Tilley will be available to lead a discussion about the ballot initiative and to take questions from the public.
The proposition, which will go to state voters March 7, proposes to safely legalize, regulate and tax recreational marijuana for adults over 21 years of age. Supporters said there are multiple reasons to support the proposal, including:
• Significant new revenue and economic activity: Legalization would lead to the collection of millions of dollars in new tax revenue. This revenue could offer a significant boost to Oklahoma’s underfunded public schools, law enforcement agencies, mental health programs and other priorities. Local economies will benefit from good paying jobs and new sales tax dollars that will stay in local communities.
• Improved public safety: Law enforcement will be able to devote limited resources away from low level marijuana offenses, focusing on serious crimes. Oklahoma will become a more just state, where old convictions for low level marijuana crimes can easily be removed from a person’s criminal history.
• Enhanced enforcement and protections for public health and safety: Products will be tested, safe, and only available to adults aged 21 and older (unless you have a medical marijuana card). Each product will be analyzed to determine potency and screened for unsafe contaminants. All marijuana and related products will be tracked, traced and accurately labeled in an inventory system from seed to sale.
Oklahoma voters legalized medical marijuana in 2018.