The lights came on to highlight the ceremony Friday as supporters gathered at the site of what will be Lawton's suffragette monument.
Barbara Curry, CEO and founder of WOMEN that VOTE!, acted as mistress of ceremonies for what supporters call the first of a three-phase process that will ultimately add a life-sized bronze statue of five women, standing shoulder-to-shoulder in a circle, as they illustrate the strength that brought the right to vote for women and others, as well as advances in civil rights.
Friday's dedication ceremony was for three lamp posts, put into place in Ned Shepler Park just west of the statue of the late arts critic Bill Crawford and his friend, the late actress (and Lawton resident) Candice Early.
Curry quickly recounted the history of the monument, which began simply as an idea after she heard that the Rotary Club was adding a boulder to Elmer Thomas Park.
"We want our boulder," Curry said, recounting how her initial idea of a boulder evolved into the statue that will be placed in Ned Shepler Park as soon as supporters complete fundraising efforts for what is expected to be a $120,000 project.
The project has evolved from a simple stone to a lifesized bronze sculpture that will feature five women — Caucasian, African American, Native American, Asian and Hispanic — who will be crafted with lifelike features and wearing the clothes representing their ethnicity or the era in which they were active in voting/civil rights.
"I want her to have hips, an Afro and bell bottoms," Curry said, of the African American woman who will be garbed in 1960s-era clothing to represent that civil rights decade, adding that information will accompany each woman to explain the historical significance of what she represents.
Curry said Phase 2 of the project will be four benches, to be placed on the same concrete slab poured to support the three lamp posts. The goal is to have those benches dedicated on Mother's Day 2021, she said.
Phase 3 is the monument itself, to be crafted by Tulsa sculptor Denise Ford, who already is working on the design. Supporters hope to have the statue dedicated by 2022, but that will depend on fundraising efforts, they say.
Friday's dedication ceremony also was a chance for people to complete the 2020 Census and register to vote, both vital issues in this year.
Alberto Rivas, president of Young Professionals of Lawton, said Friday's process already had been successful, with several people registering to vote and one completing a census form before the dedication ceremony even began. Rivas said Young Professionals are partnering with Project 3000, whose goal is to register 3,000 people to vote this year.
Arlie Wade Hampton noted the importance of the 2020 Census, saying city and business leaders are uniting for a dedicated campaign in early September to convince more Lawton residents to complete their census forms. Hampton said City of Lawton officials say each person who fails to complete the census represents a $5,000 loss to the city.
Information about the suffragette monument, to include making donations for the project, is available through the WOMEN that VOTE! website, www.womenthatvote.com, or on Facebook at WOMEN that VOTE!