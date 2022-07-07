A proposal to legalize marijuana in Oklahoma is moving to the next step in a process that could see the question on the statewide ballot in November.
Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws submitted its petition this week to the Oklahoma Secretary of State, seeking to legalize recreational marijuana use in Oklahoma. If the measure were to become law, it would allow residents age 21 and older to use marijuana for recreational purposes, according to the supporting documents filed in January by the law firm Crowe & Dunlevy.
Officials said they submitted more than 164,000 signatures to the Oklahoma Secretary of State, the entity charged with verifying there are a sufficient number of legal signatures to place the measure on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.
Marijuana supporters are using the initiative petition process to create what would be State Question 820. That process is governed by state law, which specifies those circulating an initiative petition must collect enough signatures to equal 8 percent of the votes cast for governor in the last General Election. In this case, that is 94,911, based on votes cast in the 2018 gubernatorial election.
The initiative petition process is the same technique supporters used in 2018 to place medical marijuana on statewide ballots.
The next steps also are set by state law, which requires the Secretary of State to determine signatures were submitted by qualified voters, before the verification process can continue. By law, supporters had 90 days from the date they started circulating the petition (May 3) to reach the specified number of signatures.
Officials with Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws say the measure will safely regulate and tax recreational marijuana for adults age 21 and older in Oklahoma, while providing revenue for state priorities. They said the measure also will “responsibly and comprehensively regulate the industry to protect health and safety.”
The initiative petition filed Jan. 4 proposes a measure to “generally legalize, regulate and tax adult-use marijuana under state law,” with no changes expected for medical marijuana patients or those who hold licenses. It would would protect the use of marijuana for persons ages 21 and older, while establishing quantity limits, safety standards and other restrictions and penalties for violations of the law. It would not affect federal law regarding marijuana, nor would it affect the ability of employers to restrict use by employees.
Control of the issue — to include the power to license and regulate conduct — would be vested in the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, the same entity created by state law to oversee medical marijuana.
The proposal would impose a 15 percent excise tax on the sales of marijuana to fund the authority’s costs, with surplus funds directed to specific areas: State General Fund (30 percent), schools for substance abuse programs and improve student retention and performance (30 percent), drug addition treatment programs (20 percent), localities where sales occur (10 percent) and courts (10 percent).
The measure also would provide a judicial process allowing people to seek “modification, reversal, redesignation or expungement of certain prior marijuana-related judgments and sentences.”