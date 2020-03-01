The polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for Oklahoma's Super Tuesday, an election calculated to allow Democrats and Republicans select their nominees for president.
Oklahoma is one of 14 states and American Samoa that are having primaries or caucuses Tuesday, hence the title "Super Tuesday." Those 15 locations are responsible for 1,344 delegates for Democrats, roughly one-third of the total 3,979 delegates that will have a voice in selecting the Democratic nominee at their convention this summer.
This year's primary is less important for Republicans because most assume President Donald Trump, who is seeking his second term, will be his party's nominee.
"It's pretty much a foregone conclusion," said Comanche County Republican Chair Ed Petersen, of the likelihood that Trump will emerge as the Republican nominee at the party convention in August.
In Oklahoma, Republican ballots will hold five names in addition to Trump's. Joe Walsh already has withdrawn from the race, but his name remains on the ballot.
Petersen said Super Tuesday voting will be more important for Democrats because that party still is narrowing its field as it marches toward July's Democratic Convention. And, Petersen said that ties into the reason that voting on Super Tuesday is so important: it is an opportunity for states and their voters to indicate which way they are leaning, in terms of supporting a particular candidate.
"So, it's a good trend setter," Petersen said. "In this case, it's more for the Democrats than the Republicans. I would not begin to project who they are picking; it's getting down to the wire for them."
Shevonda Steward, chair of the Comanche County Democratic Party, said it is important that voters cast ballots.
"The 2020 Super Tuesday Presidential Primary is important to Oklahoma Democrats because it gives registered Democratic Party voters a voice in the decision-making process toward the Democratic Party presidential nominee," she said. "If Oklahoma Democrats want their candidate of choice to win the most delegates, from Oklahoma, to represent at the national convention, they need to come out in large numbers. The delegates count when deciding on who gets the presidential nomination."
Steward said Tuesday's elections also could indicate the front runner(s).
"When the 14 state primaries and the U.S. Samoa caucus are finished, we may be able to see a clear direction the race is moving," she said. "Other states still have their primaries to conduct on other dates, but with Super Tuesday, we will also be able to see a stronghold front runner or the top two who may be running neck and neck."
According to Ballotpedia, Super Tuesday has the greatest concentration of states conducting presidential primaries or caucuses. This year, 15 jurisdictions are in the mix. In addition to Oklahoma and Texas, they include Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.
According to Ballotpedia, because California and Texas (the two most populous states) are participating in Super Tuesday, about 40 percent of the U.S. population will have a primary event Tuesday. When ballots are counted, 38 percent of all Democratic-pledged delegates will have been allocated.
In all, there are 1,344 Democratic delegates that can be allocated Tuesday. The winning candidate needs 1,911 delegates, out of 3,979 possible. Oklahoma has 37 Democratic delegates, plus five superdelegates. (Republicans have 40 delegates.)
Tuesday's ballot contains six Republican candidates, while there are 14 Democratic candidates named. One Republican on that list has dropped out, while six Democratic candidates have.
And, while the Republican ballot is restricted to voters who are registered as Republicans, the Democratic ballot is open to Democrats and those who are registered Independent (a decision the state party made two years ago). In Oklahoma, Democratic delegates are assigned proportionally to candidates who are on the ballot.