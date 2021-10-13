Across Southwestern Oklahoma, there are many structures, power lines and other damage from Sunday’s tornadic storms. But throw in the damage to crops in the region, the cost to those who suffered the damage could easily climb well into the millions.
Residents in Roosevelt and the rural areas in Kiowa, northwest Comanche and Caddo County are still evaluating the damage, with the passing of each hour, and area farmers are finding more and more fields, most of those cotton, with damage that might wipe out the crop.
Dryland cotton is always a gamble, but throw in huge hail, high winds and pouring rains, it can wipe out a crop in a matter of minutes.
Brad Lanning lives and farms just west of Roosevelt, and he’s among the many area farmers who didn’t enjoy their first look at their crops when the sun climbed in the sky Monday morning.
“I probably lost four quarters (160 acres each) during that storm,” Lanning, who lives two miles west of Roosevelt, said Tuesday. “I’m pretty sure that three of those will be 100 percent damaged. We had sprayed last week and I had one good field that would probably been ready to strip this coming Thursday.
“I think those fields would all have made at least a bale or bale-and-a-half if we’d been able to get them in. The (crop) adjuster will be out later this week and we will know more.”
The huge hail not only stripped his cotton, even the stalks in some of his fields, but left knots on his livestock.
Ironically, he didn’t have any real damage—at least Sunday—at his house.
“Our house was just far enough to avoid that big hail,” Lanning said. “Heck, I’m still waiting for new windows on the east side that were broke in that June hailstorm. Those are supposed to come in this month but the way things are going that might be a stretch.”
One person who had already reported Lanning’s crop damage to this writer was Roosevelt native Jeff Mahoney, now an assistant women’s basketball coach at Cameron.
“It was really bad out there,” Mahoney said. “My brother’s home and most of every house in Roosevelt has window and roof damage. All those houses had the windows on the north and west side blown out.
“My parent’s house there had the windows on the north side blow in and then the wind was so strong it carried the broken glass to the couch on the south wall. Some people had glass blown into their beds.
“You go to Roosevelt and there isn’t a house without wood covering the broken windows. It’s going to take some time to get them all fixed.
The noise of the hail was immense.
“The wind and hail were making such noise that people said their kids were screaming they were so scared. One of our neighbors has a metal roof and she said it sounded like cantaloupes were hitting her house.”
Mahoney said the hail path was not very wide, a savior for many homes, barns and crops.
“That hail swath was probably less than 3 miles wide,” Mahoney said. “I saw Brad Lanning’s field there just southwest of town and I swear it would have produced easily a bale, probably even more. Now it’s just shredded. It’s like they already stripped it and plowed the stalks under.”
Mahoney and wife Shalli, a principal at Cache Intermediate School, were sewing wheat on the family farm near Roosevelt just before the storm hit.
“We finished sewing wheat around 3:30 (p.m.) Sunday about a half-mile from that cotton field,” Mahoney said. “I just left my tractor and drill there and they didn’t have a scratch. We had another old 4440 in Roosevelt and it was just bashed by the hail.
“All the cars in Roosevelt have huge dents in them, baseball-size dents. It looked just like those car demolition deals where you hit them with a sledge hammer.”
While the hail was bad, Mahoney said he has yet to talk to anyone who saw the tornado that was shown on radar but weather spotters in the area were unable to see until after it passed the Roosevelt area.
“As far as I know, nobody I have talked with actually saw it right around Roosevelt, but it sure gave everyone a scare,” Mahoney said.
As people picked up the pieces of their lives Monday, there were some good bits of news.
“We had a cow that was about to calve and sure enough she had that calf right after the storm had passed,” Mahoney said. “We’re lucky she waited until morning to have it or else that big hail could have killed it. We’re thinking about naming him ‘Hail Yeah,’ which would be fitting.”
While Roosevelt was among the hardest hit areas in Southwest Oklahoma, the crop and structure damage was spread across the entire Lawton Constitution coverage area.
Fields of cotton north of Chattanooga showed the same signs of damage that those near Roosevelt and Cooperton had suffered and there were concerned farmers across the region as they went from field to field to check their crops.
But as is the life of a farmer, just as this story was being finished, new storms started hitting the area, some in the same areas that were hit Sunday.
“Farming is a big gamble, that’s for sure,” Lanning said. “It’s just something you accept in this business.”