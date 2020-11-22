A public shooting followed by a suicide on Lawton’s northwest side Sunday afternoon is under investigation.
Officer Andrews Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer, said officers responding to a shots fired call around 12:15 p.m. outside Arvest Bank, 4330 Cache Road, arrived to find one person injured from a gunshot wound. The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The person's condition remains unknown.
The suspected shooter was found dead at the beginning of the lane for the bank’s drive-thru ATM. A gun was within feet of his outstretched right hand.
A perimeter was established around the bank and police manned the line throughout the afternoon. Detectives arrived around 2 p.m. to begin the investigation.
The State Medical Examiner’s office was called to transport the man's body to Oklahoma City for autopsy and identification.
The investigation continues, Grubbs said.
The gunplay incident including a death is the third since Wednesday in Lawton.
On Wednesday, officers arrived at 2104 NW 20th at 11:30 p.m. and found Douglas Patrick Armondi Jr. dead behind the wheel of his Cadillac parked in the driveway of the home. Grubbs said Bryan Bruce, 42, confessed he’d pulled the trigger that killed the other man. According to the report, he said he was pointing the gun at Armondi “hoping to scare him so he could leave” when the gun went off. Bruce is in jail for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction as well as for county and city warrants.
Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, police were called to a home invasion that turned into a deadly standoff that ended with the city's 17th homicide of the year.
Police were called to 1420 NW Hunter Road after a man with a gun broke into an apartment and forced a woman to take off her clothes. She escaped and called 911.
When officers arrived, a standoff followed for about an hour until, investigators said, the man pointed his weapon and was shot dead by police. The man's name has not been released until next of kin are notified.
Due to it being an officer-involved shooting, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.