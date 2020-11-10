A Lawton police officer was bitten during an incident after a man ran into the big red balls outside of Target and then began fighting first responders.
It was later determined the man had suffered a seizure, which caused the wreck and calamity that followed.
LPD Sgt. Ronald Dimmit reported responding to the store, 2030 NW 82nd, on Sunday on the report of an injury wreck. Dispatchers said the driver had a seizure and the vehicle struck one of the large red balls in front of the store and that a large crowd was surrounding the vehicle. According to the report, the driver got out and began fighting with firefighters who first responded.
Dimmit found the driver, with blood coming from his mouth, fighting with firefighters and that “he did not appear to be in his right mind,” Dimmit said. When the driver tried to go back to his car, a firefighter and Dimmit grabbed his arms but when he got free of the firefighter, the driver began punching the officer in the chest and face, the report states.
When Dimmit tried to take the man down, he was bitten in the right shoulder before taking the man to the ground. While holding the man down, Dimmit reported being bitten on the right forearm, breaking the skin and taking a small chunk of meat out.
The man was subdued and put into an ambulance where medical personnel determined he had a medical issue which caused the behavior. According to Sgt. Michael Albert, it was learned the man suffered a seizure. Both, the driver, and Dimmit, received medical attention from local hospitals.