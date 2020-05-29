A 31-year-old Lawton man is in jail for accusations he stabbed another man Sunday morning during a fight.
Juan Perez Gonzalez made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Police met with the stabbing victim about 1 a.m. Sunday at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
The victim told police he’d been driving a truck with three people inside and Gonzalez had stopped the truck. According to the probable cause affidavit, a female passenger got out, called for help and said she’d been in a physical altercation with Gonzalez. When she got back inside the truck, he said Gonzalez pulled his car in front of the truck to prevent them from leaving.
Gonzalez then got out of his car, walked over to the truck and physically removed the woman, according to the victim. That’s when the victim got out of the truck’s driver’s seat and confronted Gonzalez. A fight followed and, he said Gonzalez got a knife from his car and stabbed him with it, the affidavit states. The woman stayed behind and the other two people loaded the victim in the truck and took him to the hospital.
Police soon after the interview tracked down and arrested Gonzalez.
Held on $20,000 bond, Gonzalez returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 10 for his preliminary hearing conference.