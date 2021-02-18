Beginning shortly after 4 p.m., the second wave of the 2021 “snowpocalypse” descended in a curtain of white flakes over Southwest Oklahoma.
As another 5.5 inches of snow fell overnight in Lawton, to add to another 5 or 6 inches that fell Sunday and into Monday, it had the makings of a winter wonderland with Wednesday’s blue skies over head.
Mountains of piled snow dotted along the city’s throughways created false mountain ranges in many Lawton parking lots. Bobcats and loaders were contracted to move snow from otherwise empty parking lots as businesses slowly but surely returned to business on Wednesday. With temperatures reaching the mid-20s and blue skies allowing full sunlight overhead, the thawing process has begun.
But with overnight temperatures dropping into the single-digits and wind chills expected to drop down to -1 degree, Thursday morning will offer another mess for drivers to maneuver.
Lawton police handled several calls of vehicles becoming stuck in the piles of snow and slush pushed into intersections and on the side of the road overnight by the City of Lawton blade units. Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer, advised people to try and drive on main roadways such as Cache Road, Gore Boulevard and Lee Boulevard. In residential areas and in parking lots of businesses that haven’t been cleared of snow, be careful because the ability to get stuck is greater in those areas, he said.
As Wednesday’s sun began the melting process for the deep snow, Grubbs wanted to remind people that evening’s freezing temperatures would carry into Thursday morning. Keep a safe distance from other vehicles and be aware of the possibility of black ice on the roadways.
When on the road, remember to keep your cell phone fully charged and with you, as well as a winter readiness kit with canned food, bottled water, first aid kit, medication, batteries, flashlight, warm clothes and cash, he said.
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department also reminded that, as well as snow precautions, drivers need to be aware of slick spots, especially while driving over bridges in the county. Cold air passing underneath will drop the road temperatures further than on a land-based roadway.
According to the Comanche County Health Department, Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic was closed due to the inclement weather. Other clinics will be announced soon.
Some with appointments able to reschedule for Saturday’s clinic. Others will receive a call to come in for an appointment at the Comanche County Health Department today and/or Friday, depending upon road and parking lot conditions.
Appointments for next week’s clinics have not yet been posted.
Lawton fire and water department personnel were sent scrambling to several locations Wednesday as water lines continue to burst from the frozen temperatures.
A water main break left the entire town of Walters without water Wednesday morning into the afternoon. The main break forced a shut off of the water until repairs were made.
The Comanche Nation Emergency Management team joined with Cotton County Emergency Management to distribute water to those in need.
Once water has been restored and due to potential contamination, the town will be under a voluntary precautionary boil advisory. Residents are advised to bring water to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute before using.
With a forecast of a sunny Thursday and temperatures reaching into the high 20s during the day, more thaw is expected. The National Weather Service expects winds ranging from 6 to 14 mph during the day, the wind chill will remain in the single digits, dipping again near the negatives overnight.
A return to near-freezing temperatures is forecast for Friday and hopes for a return to a semblance of normalcy by Saturday.