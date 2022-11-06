Summit Utilities Oklahoma said rising energy costs across the United States and the world are impacting the cost of gas for its customers this winter.

Officials said this year’s cost of natural gas will be higher than what customers saw in the 2021-2022 winter heating season, due to the lingering impacts on supply due to COVID-19 and increased global demand being driven by weather, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and increased reliance on natural gas for electric production.

Recommended for you