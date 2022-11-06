Summit Utilities Oklahoma said rising energy costs across the United States and the world are impacting the cost of gas for its customers this winter.
Officials said this year’s cost of natural gas will be higher than what customers saw in the 2021-2022 winter heating season, due to the lingering impacts on supply due to COVID-19 and increased global demand being driven by weather, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and increased reliance on natural gas for electric production.
Beginning Nov. 1, the cost of gas, or gas supply rate, will be $0.97970/ Cff (100 cubic feet) for residential customers.
Also beginning Nov. 1, Oklahoma customers will notice a new line item on their bills called the Winter Event Securitization Recovery Mechanism, with an initial rate of $5.26 per month for residential customers. This charge, enabled by the Oklahoma Legislature, allows Oklahoma utilities covered by the legislation to spread the gas costs and other associated costs from Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 over a longer time period, reducing the monthly impact to customers.
Summit officials said the actual overall bill impact will vary by customer, depending on usage, the size and age of the home, number of gas appliances, number of people in the household, thermostat settings, levels of insulation and other factors. They said the best way to lower usage is to turn thermostats down to 65 degrees or lower.
Summit offered other tips to reduce energy usage:
• Clear space around registers so warm air can flow freely.
• Close dampers on unused fireplaces and keep garage doors closed to prevent warm air from escaping.
• Insulate around windows and doors to prevent air leaks and keep warm air inside.
• Soak up the sun by opening curtains on south-facing windows during the day and let the sunlight heat your home. Then, close them at night to reduce the incoming cold from any drafty windows.
• Turn down the temperature of your water heater to the warm setting (120°F).
• Have your furnace checked annually by a trained professional to ensure the heating system is working at peak performance and efficiency.
In addition to these steps, Summit said there are payment and energy assistance programs offered in Oklahoma and by Summit to support customers and reduce energy costs. Information is available at summitutilities.com.