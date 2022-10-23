Oklahoma’s new natural gas provider is transitioning to a new billing system, effective Nov. 1.

Summit Utilities, which assumed control of CenterPoint Energy’s holdings in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texarkana, Texas, last year, has announced it will transition to new systems the last week of this month, affecting how consumers pay their bills. In simplest terms, customers will get new account numbers and a new account management portal, and bills will look different.

