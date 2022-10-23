Oklahoma’s new natural gas provider is transitioning to a new billing system, effective Nov. 1.
Summit Utilities, which assumed control of CenterPoint Energy’s holdings in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texarkana, Texas, last year, has announced it will transition to new systems the last week of this month, affecting how consumers pay their bills. In simplest terms, customers will get new account numbers and a new account management portal, and bills will look different.
Because the system needs to transition from CenterPoint to Summit, Oct. 26 will be the last day customers may access their accounts under their existing number and make payments as they normally do, company officials said. The transition will take place between Oct. 27-31, with payment services to resume Nov. 1 with new customer account numbers, Summit said.
The transition is the latest in a series of actions Summit has taken after closing its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s distribution assets in January. Since then, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit’s behalf, while the companies work together to securely transition all customer data and services to Summit platforms, officials said.
Specific changes include:
• A new Summit customer account number. Customers will be able to use their CenterPoint credentials to log into Summit’s new customer portal. The first time a customer logs in, they will be prompted to reset their password. Customers also may call Summit’s customer service call center between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday for help.
• New customer account management web portal
• New customer service call center based in Arkansas. The number will remain the same for Oklahoma customers: (866) 275-5265. Summit officials said customers may experience longer wait times due to higher call volumes.
Because of this transition in billing systems from CenterPoint’s platform to Summit’s platform, customers will not be able to make payments through either the CenterPoint Energy or Summit customer portals between 6 p.m. Oct. 27 and 8 a.m. Nov. 1. Summit said it will not be charging any late fees during that time.
Emergency calls will go to Summit’s dispatch beginning at 6 p.m. Central Time on Oct. 27.
Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s natural gas distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma and the Texarkana, Texas, area Jan. 10. The gas distribution systems included in the transaction serve approximately 525,000 customers and include 17,000 miles of gas main pipeline across those three states. As part of the acquisition, Summit welcomed nearly 600 CenterPoint team members to its company.
Throughout 2022, Summit and CenterPoint worked together to migrate all operations and services to Summit, officials said. During that transition period, CenterPoint continued to provide certain services to customers on behalf of Summit, including aspects of billing, customer support and marketing.