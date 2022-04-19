Summit Utilities Oklahoma has awarded two grants to entities that help Oklahomans who qualify for utility payment assistance.
The company awarded a $7,500 grant to Lawton’s C. Carter Crane Center for Empowerment and Advancement and a $2,500 grant to Catholic Charities of Oklahoma, an affiliate of United Way.
Company officials said Summit’s steadfast commitment to safety for the communities they serve makes the partnership with C. Carter Crane Center, an agency of the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma, ideal because of its mission of assisting and empowering individuals experiencing homelessness. Officials said that Summit also is honored to be part of the Catholic Charities of Oklahoma’s mission of promoting independence and empowering families.
The C. Carter Crane Center for Empowerment and Advancement Shelter is an emergency shelter for men, women, and children, the only homeless program which allows its clients to stay for up to six weeks. The shelter is a homelike environment and provides all clients with strong supportive case-management services to help in gaining employment and housing. Clients also are provided transportation to employment, medical appointments, employment search, and other appointments in the form of LATS bus passes. Two meals per day, clothing and necessary hygiene items are provided to all clients during their stay at the shelter.
Catholic Charities of Oklahoma provides heating and rental assistance to 12 counties across Central and West Oklahoma. Applicants can qualify for emergency utility assistance by bringing in a current utility bill, showing a disconnect notice, proof of current and identifiable income, and a valid form of personal identification. Catholic Charities of Oklahoma will match the applicants’ efforts to pay up to $150 annually. The program, available for everyone, is available through http://www.catholiccharitiesok.org.
Summit Utilities, Inc. owns natural gas distribution and transmission subsidiaries operating in Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. The company provides natural gas to businesses and residents in six states through Arkansas Oklahoma Gas, Colorado Natural Gas, Summit Natural Gas of Maine, Summit Natural Gas of Missouri, Summit Utilities Arkansas, and Summit Utilities Oklahoma.
Summit finalized its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s distribution assets in Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Texarkana, Texas, area in January. The gas distribution systems included in the transaction serve approximately 525,000 customers in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas, with 17,000 miles of gas main pipeline.
Summit said customers who are struggling to pay their bills should call their customer service department, 1-866-275-5265, t to learn about payment assistance options.