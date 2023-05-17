MEDICINE PARK — “Are you ready for the summer? Are you ready for the good times?”
Ah, the song of summer camp is beginning to resonate and the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center is hoping you’ll sing along.
That’s because registration has opened for summer camp for kids between the ages of 8 and 14 years old. Families can choose to enroll children from a three-day Blue Gill camp or a science-packed one-day Meteorology Camp, said Trisha Parker, marketing director.
“Blue Gill Camp is three days of fun,” she said. “Campers will learn all about biology, nature and have tons of outdoor adventure. Plan on lots of interaction with critters, crafts, fossil digs and games.”
Blue Gill camp will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and lunch, drinks and a snack are included. Campers will receive a T-shirt, backpack and water bottle, Parker said.
Registration is limited to 12 kids per camp and costs $225 per camper.
Available dates are: June 7-9, June 21-23, July 5-7 and July 19-21.
Meteorology Camp is new this year, Parker said. “Campers will learn about lightning, tornadoes, cloud formations and see real-time satellite footage of clouds all over the globe,” she said. “Campers will also learn about the effects inclement weather has on live animals like the migrating butterfly or the tiny hummingbird and how some animals like the prairie dog, have adapted their shelters to prevent flooding from heavy rainfall. There will be crafts, worksheets, science activities and tons of interactive fun.”
The one-day camp will be from 10 a.m. to noon and snack and drink are provided. Parker said having a refillable water bottle is also strongly recommended. Registration is limited to 12 kids per camp at a cost of $45 per camper.
Available dates: June 16, June 30, July 14 and July 28.
To learn more or to register for camp, visit Kids Camp — Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center (mpmns.org).
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.