Children age 6-18 can develop their creativity and art skills this summer at Cameron University through different art camps.
Children age 6-12 can participate in the camp “Creative Expressions: Art in the Afternoon 2023,” which is a two-week art workshop from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The workshops include traditional art media such as painting, drawing, printmaking, mixed media, sculpture and paper and bookmaking as well as digital art with the computer.
There are four different sessions offered, with the first starting on June 5 and the last one starting on July 17. Costs are $130 per session, with each additional child enjoying a 20% discount. Enrollment is open through summer.
Children age 13-18 can participate in the “Fine Arts Summer Art Institute 2023.” These workshops take place 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays with a total of four classes per session. Each session costs $40.
Session I that starts on June 9 is called “Drawing and Portfolio Development” and deals with the student’s perceptual observation skills through various drawing techniques with traditional media such as graphite, charcoal and conte’.
Session II starts on July 7 and introduces students to the art of digital imaging. The course is called “Digital Art Portfolio Development” and gives participants an introduction to several graphic software programs, for instance Photoshop and Illustrator. They will learn about and produce computer-generated imagery, and a heavy emphasis is placed on image enhancement, aesthetics and technology.