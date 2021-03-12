A bill requiring school districts to provide suicide awareness and prevention training to teachers and staff every two years won unanimous approval this week from the Oklahoma Senate.
The bill proceeds to the House, where Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, is the principal author.
Senate author Sen. Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said said the bill would address a problem with youths that has gotten worse in recent years.
“Suicide is now the second leading cause of death for young people between the ages of 10 and 24. One in six high school students surveyed said they’d seriously considered suicide in the last 12 months, and more than 7 percent had actually attempted suicide,” Floyd said. “The problem is not getting better. It’s gotten worse. We know this program is working in other states. It’s time to ensure all our schools are offering this training.”
Floyd said she originally introduced the bill in 2014, but it failed because training was mandated. The measure was signed into law in 2015 when she reintroduced it with an optional provision, but Floyd said she always intended to revisit the issue and now knows concerns about cost and time have been addressed.
“The material is actually provided at no cost to the school districts by the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. The most popular program is one called ‘At Risk,’ and it takes just one hour to complete, and it would only be once every two years,” Floyd said.